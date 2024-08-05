Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 176886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Tavistock Investments Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.23. The stock has a market cap of £15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

