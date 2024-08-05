Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) COO Michael Willem Waters Sells 6,053 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $49,271.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,635,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,486. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

