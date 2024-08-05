Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Vidya Raman-Tangella Sells 3,857 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vidya Raman-Tangella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 1,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $12,521.52.
Teladoc Health Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,635,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $9,714,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $8,960,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
