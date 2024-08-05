Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Vidya Raman-Tangella Sells 3,857 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vidya Raman-Tangella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 1,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $12,521.52.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,635,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $9,714,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $8,960,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

