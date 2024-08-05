Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

TDOC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 8,597,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,255. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,177 shares of company stock valued at $347,447. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

