TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) posted its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.20. 2,974,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 292.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

