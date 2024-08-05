Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY24 guidance at $2.60-2.90 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

