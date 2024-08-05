Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Cut to Hold at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital lowered shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TENB opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 585,559 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after buying an additional 593,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.