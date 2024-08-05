Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $2,957,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,568,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 680,477 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenable by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 593,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 585,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

