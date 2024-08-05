Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Tennant Trading Down 4.3 %
NYSE TNC traded down $4.25 on Monday, reaching $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 107,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,350. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant
About Tennant
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tennant
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.