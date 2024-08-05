Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Tennant Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE TNC traded down $4.25 on Monday, reaching $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 107,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,350. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

About Tennant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1,272.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 290.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

