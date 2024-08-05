Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $279,020.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 4.8 %
TCBI opened at $60.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.
View Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.