Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $279,020.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 4.8 %

TCBI opened at $60.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,489,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

