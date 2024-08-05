TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,544 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,011 put options.
NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.77. 1,520,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 2.23.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
