The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.23

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 572432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $325,345.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,804.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $153,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,404.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $325,345.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,804.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $510,385. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

