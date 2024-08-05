The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $162.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.97. The stock had a trading volume of 87,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,929. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 250,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.