The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.88. 1,430,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,100. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.08.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

