The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) President Sells $1,997,380.00 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PNC opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

