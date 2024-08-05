The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $3,213,648.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $3,213,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,030,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,965,946.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE stock opened at $59.07 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter valued at $306,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

