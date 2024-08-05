The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,740,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

