Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 3.9 %

TBPH stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $468.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

