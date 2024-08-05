Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $4.27. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 11,211,444 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 564,141 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 444,712 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.