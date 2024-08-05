Threshold Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Threshold has a total market cap of $173.46 million and $17.26 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009747 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.68 or 1.00145315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01643171 USD and is down -17.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $10,821,945.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

