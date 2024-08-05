Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$7.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$627.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.39. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 110.86, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 93.24%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

