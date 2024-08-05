Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) vs. SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Head to Head Survey

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Todos Medical has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and Todos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Todos Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $20.40 million 0.91 -$25.81 million ($0.01) -1.57 Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.02 -$43.31 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has higher revenue and earnings than Todos Medical.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Todos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -77.00% -3.81% 9.71% Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Todos Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

(Get Free Report)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Todos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.