tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.73 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 52.6% against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $25.56 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 156,415,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,250,602 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 156,415,445.43506128 with 142,250,602.75379068 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.078766 USD and is down -25.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $13,817,899.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

