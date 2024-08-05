Toncoin (TON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00009841 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,049,029 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,024,774.663346 with 2,518,136,845.7933683 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.23166671 USD and is down -13.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 487 active market(s) with $649,059,371.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

