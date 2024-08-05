TopBuild (BLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $5.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $435.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.