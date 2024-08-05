Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $994,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.06.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $7.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.58. 809,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.