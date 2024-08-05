Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,452 Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.