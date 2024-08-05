Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,208 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 199.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 53,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 189,121 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.62. 1,947,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,965. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

