Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 313,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,191 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,071. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

