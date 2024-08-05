Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.17. 4,243,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

