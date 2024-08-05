Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Hexcel by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,827 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hexcel by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HXL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.53. 368,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

