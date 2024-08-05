Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.82. 2,142,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,896. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

