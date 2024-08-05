Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CRH by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.36. 2,964,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,889. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

