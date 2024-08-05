Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 506 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,665,000 after buying an additional 149,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

