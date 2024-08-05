Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,554.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,941,000 after buying an additional 1,335,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 345,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,582,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

