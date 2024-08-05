Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 10,184.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NKE traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,579,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

