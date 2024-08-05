Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,397,000 after buying an additional 253,373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,795,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.38. 36,333,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,214,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.