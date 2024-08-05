Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 308,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 176,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,038. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

