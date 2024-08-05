Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,081,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.54. 1,057,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,008. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.