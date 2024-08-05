Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 853 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 132,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

