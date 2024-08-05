Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,061 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,322,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,571,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.11. 2,137,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

