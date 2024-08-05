Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 754.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,459,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after buying an additional 1,288,795 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 366,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 144,985 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 325,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter.

BAR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.78. 1,064,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

