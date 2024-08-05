Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,988. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $647.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 207.40%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

