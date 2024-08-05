Truist Financial Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $89.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.42.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. 7,271,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

