TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

TTMI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -915.04 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,870.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,038 shares of company stock worth $1,924,515. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,610,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,998,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after buying an additional 121,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.