Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.