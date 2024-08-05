Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.84 and last traded at $56.81. Approximately 10,984,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,843,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.76.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

