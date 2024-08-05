Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $13.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.28. 1,074,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

