UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $114.00 at Barclays

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,208,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.