UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Reaches $6.02 on Major Exchanges

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can currently be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00011031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 5.95099304 USD and is down -16.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,959,866.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

